close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 5, 2019

Bilawal to cut cake of ZAB’s 91st birth anniversary

National

A
APP
January 5, 2019

LAHORE: The PPP is celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of its founder the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (Saturday) across the country and abroad.

According to the PPP Punjab spokesman Friday, a special cake-cutting ceremony will be held at Javed Iqbal Hall, Lahore High Court building in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest.

The PPP Punjab and Lahore chapters, besides the other PPP leaders, will organise cake-cutting ceremonies, seminars and programmes at several places across the province to pay tribute to ZAB.

Ceremonies to pay homage to the PPP founder have been started from January 1 in the provincial capital.

However, Lahore correspondent said Bilawal will not cut the cake at LHCBA function and only ‘Dua’ will be offered for ZAB. After the ceremony, the party chairman will go to Bilawal House and leave for Karachi the next day.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan