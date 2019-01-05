Second Karachi Laughter Fest from 10th

KARACHI:Aiming to present rib-tickling humour, the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is set to hold the second edition of Karachi Laughter Fest from January 10 to 20.

This was announced by Napa Director Zain Ahmed at a press conference at the academy on Friday evening.

Ahmed said that last year, six dramas were performed at the festival and the number would remain the same this time as well.

Five of these shows are being directed by Napa graduates and one by Italian director Marco Luly.

“Events which involve humour are much needed by the people of Karachi who are constantly living in urban stress,” he said. “This time round, we also have improv comedy which is getting quite popular in the city alongside farcical and satirical pieces.”

One of the directors, Uzma Sabeen, spoke about her play ‘Haye Muhabbat’ which is a humorous take on the societal pressure on women to get married.

Another play ‘Aar Paar’ by Rauf Afridi would be an adaptation of English play ‘See How They Run’ and uses the element of mistaken identity to make the show amusing for the audience.

Usman Mazhar who gave a 60-minute performance ‘Jo Baat Hai’ last year would be coming again with ‘Socho Tou Sahi’ in which he would not only make the audience laugh but would also hint at the idea of embracing and accepting problems instead of escaping them.

Hassan Bin Shaheen, who has been performing improv for many years would be performing ‘Fil Badi Full Masti’ under his group ‘Qaumi Coup’.

Meanwhile, ‘Daastan Ki Eik Shaam’ would take the audience once again to the art of storytelling as great Urdu writers like Patras Bukhari would be read out by performers to provide a dose of nostalgia to viewers.

Other plays include ‘Biwi Ho Tou Apni’, ‘Ghanchakkar’, ‘Jungle Mein Mangal Bazaar’, ‘An Evening of Commedia Dell Ate’ and ‘The Sequel-Don’t Laugh I’m Serious’.

The 10-day festival will be held at Napa basement and Zia Mohyeddin Theatre at 6pm and 8pm, respectively.