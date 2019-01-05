Oath-taking ceremony of IIU’s OWA executive body

Islamabad : An oath-taking ceremony of members of Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of the International Islamic University (IIU) was held here at new campus of the university, says a press release.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Premier on CDA Affairs administered the oath on the occasion. The oath taking ceremony was also attended by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice President of university and the officers community.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Nawaz Awan emphasised on capacity building terming it vital for the country’s progress. He maintained the universities are the imperative hubs of learning which may lead country towards success and prosperity by nurturing young minds with a balanced approach. He hailed the role of IIU in service of society and also felicitated the new members of OWA while urging them to remain devoted for the progress of institution.

Rector IIU said university is offering remarkable services in inter-faith and inter-sect harmony not only in Pakistan but beyond the boundaries. Dr. Masoom said IIU is one of fastest growing universities in Pakistan grabbing more and more students every year.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh emphasized that officers had a vital role in disseminating and spreading knowledge in the society because they were dealing with the management of the affairs of an important hub of knowledge

The ceremony was also addressed by Syed Asif Kamal, President OWA who vowed to keep university progress as top agenda as OWA leader. He also said that university administration will be provided maximum cooperation in this regard.

Former General Secretary, OWA Rustam Khan also addressed on the occasion. The Executive Body of the OWA included, Asif Kamal as President, Ayaz Ali as Vice President, Nosheen Syed, Vice President Female, Syed Naveed Ehtisham as general secretary, Syed Muhammad Bilal Shah as joint secretary male, Mariam Javed joint secretary female.

Meanwhile, Arslan Khursheed finance secretary, Ausaf Chaudhary cultural secretary and Nauman Awan as information secretary. While rest of the executive body members included Amir Khan, Adeel Akbar , Nauman Mashal, Dr. Attaur Rehman ,Muhammad Ismail, Rafiqa Nazli, Ali Rafey, Aqeel Ahmad, Dr. Mohsin, Jahanzeb Waqas, Dr. Ayesha Arooj, Shazia Sarwar.