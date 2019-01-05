AKF distributes ration among 100 families

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (women wing) on Friday distributed ration among 100 families as a part of its community service activities.

Head of community welfare wing of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Attiya Ali distributed ration among poor families. Other AKFP representatives Ms. Amna Khurram and Khalida Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Attiya Ali said problem of poverty in the country could be addressed by following precedence of Ansar-e-Madina following migration from Makka to Madina.

She said AKFP has been carrying various welfare projects in health, education, orphan care, poverty alleviation and various other sectors and its work had been recognized outside Pakistan also.