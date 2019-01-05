Trump trapping Pakistani rulers: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said US President Trump has once again laid a trap for Pakistani rulers by saying that Washington wanted improved relations with Islamabad.

If the rulers believed him (trump), it would be the height of their imprudence, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid and later addressing a meeting of JI Shoora. The JI chief said if the government ignored Trump and switched over to the Islamic economic system, all of its worries would be over soon.

Sirajul Haq said the US and Trump were totally unreliable. As and when they needed Pakistan’s services, they announced working hand in hand with Islamabad upon which the rulers of Pakistan felt elated, he said. However, after its agenda was service, the US soon began to hurl threats on Pakistan. He said this game had been going on for about half a century and the Pakistani rulers were deceived by Washington every time. He said it was high time the rulers walked out of this self deception. He said, unfortunately, the present rulers were also getting dictation from IMF and World Bank, and were following their policies due to which the country’s economy had worsened. Sirajul Haq said the JI’s drive against corruption was continuing. He said that time was not far when this campaign would bear fruit. He asked the JI workers to establish the system of Salat ( prayers). He said that, in fact, this was the job of the government but none of the governments had given any attention to it. Sirajul Haq said that politics was the service of the people and it implied reforms. He said that politics aiming at establishing the supremacy of Islam was permissible in Islam, whereas, the politics aiming at establishing the rule of a party or an individual was prohibited.