Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Actions speak

Newspost

January 5, 2019

Ever since the PTI has come into power, it has been talking about the projects it will start in the country. But so far no substantial action has been taken to implement the plan.

The country is stuck in the past and the ruling party is only involved in fighting with its political opponents. Pakistanis are excepting the new government to deliver on its promises and bring the much-needed change in the country.

Shayhaq Ghani

Turbat

