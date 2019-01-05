close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Al Ghazi Tractors slams refund holdup

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

KARACHI: Al Ghazi Tractors dismayed over massive outstanding sales tax refunds, bringing the company near to shutdown.

“We are barely surviving the situation and if funds are not released by the government instantly to improve the cash flow, the shutdown may become inevitable,” Shahid Hussain, chief executive officer at Al Ghazi Tractors said in a statement.

Hussain said the industry has been pleading the government to address the anomaly of input tax versus output tax that leads to completely imbalanced and massive accumulation of refund claims, which stand at around Rs2 billion for Al Ghazi alone.

“Serious attention is therefore needed with speedy action from government authorities to save us from irreversible damage,” he added. “It is shocking to hear at this junction that the government of Punjab is contemplating to import used tractors in Pakistan which would not only be a huge burden on our foreign exchange but also hurt the local manufacturers.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business