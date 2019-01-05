Saudi to invest in renewable energy

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has shown interest in undertaking renewable energy projects in Pakistan, and hopefully, a delegation of Saudi company, Aqua Power, will soon visit Pakistan to introduce its renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind and others.

Adviser for Energy and Mineral Resources to Saudi government, Ahmad Al Ghamdi, leading a Saudi business delegation, visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and appreciated the efforts being made to further improving relations between the two countries.

Ghamdi said that they have also discussed the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector and, in this regard, a memorandum of understanding is in final phase, which will soon be signed between the two countries.

The agreement would signify commencement of new relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he said. Ghamdi said that the business communities of the two countries must interact more frequently and participate in trade promotionalevents frequently organised in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which would result in further strengthening the relations.