Man injured

LAHORE: A man was injured in an attempt to extinguish a fire at his house near Haider Road, Township, on Thursday. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victim to Jinnah Hospital. Separately, a fire erupted at a house near Shah Alam Market Chowk. Firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire. Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in both incidents. However, no loss of life was reported.