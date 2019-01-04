Sanitation drive

LAHORE: The Albayrak Waste Management carried out a cleanliness awareness drive at General Bus Stand in union council17 on Thursday. The activity was aimed creating awareness among the people about proper waste disposal. An Albayrak team established an awareness camp where the visitors were briefed about the role of citizens in keeping their surroundings clean. Sanitation awareness literature was distributed among the drivers and passengers, requesting them to avoid littering public places.