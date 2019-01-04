Choice marriage man wounded outside court

LAHORE: A man was shot at and wounded on an issue of love marriage outside Sessions Court in the Islampura police area on Thursday. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim, Zahid, to Mayo Hospital. A police official said the victim had reached the court to attend the hearing of a case. As he reached there, a man opened fire and wounded him. Police said the victim and accused had an issue over love marriage. Investigation is underway.