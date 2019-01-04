close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

‘PTI’s desire for Madina-like state be respected’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami’s former ameer Syed Munawar Hasan said that the PTI government had yet to build Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina so its desire in this respect should be given due respect.

He stated this after inaugurating Syed Maudoodi auditorium at a private school here Thursday. The auditorium has been named after the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi.

Syed Munawar Hasan said that services of Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi for Islam and his writings were a lasting source of guidance for the Muslim Ummah. He said the religious scholars would have to carry forward the thoughts of Syed Maudoodi to the Muslim world.

