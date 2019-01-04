close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
January 4, 2019

Outdated syllabus

Newspost

January 4, 2019

The standard of education in our country is standing at a dangerously low level. Students are still studying decades-old, unrevised syllabus. English textbook for Grade XI has chapters on miracles of radio and the first air travel. There is nothing wrong in learning about past inventions, but to encourage students to compete in this globalised world it is essential to teach them about modern inventions and how they can make the most of them.

We live in the 21st century which is witnessing the rise of AI. But still in our government schools, the curriculum is outdated. The Sindh textbook board must constitute a committee to publish revised books.

Mujeeb Ali

Larkana

