NAB KP files graft reference against Highway Division Kurram, others

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday filed a reference of Rs31.541 million in accountability court about corruption in development schemes against officers and employees of Highway Division Kurram tribal district, Public Health Engineering Department and contractors. In the reference, the NAB claimed that it had completed an investigation into embezzlement in developmental schemes of roads and clean drinking water at Kurram tribal district.

As per the reference, the bureau filed a reference of Rs31.541 million against three former XEN including Muhammad Ayaz, Najmul Islam and Muhammad Pervez, one Sub-Divisional Officer Muhammad Arif, two sub-engineers Nek Muhammad and Syed Iftikhar of Highway Division, Kurram district.

Similarly, one former XEN Faiz Muhammad and former SDO Azizullah of the Public Health Engineering Department were charged in the reference. The NAB also charged four contractors including Sajidur Rehman, Muhammad Zaman, Zahir Khan and Nadir Khan in the reference. The bureau claimed that the accused had embezzled the money in four developmental schemes from 2009 to 2012 at Kurram district. It said the development schemes included three roads and clean drinking water schemes.