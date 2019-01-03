Measures against terrorism put in cold storage: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that all measures against terrorism have been put in cold storage by the federal government.

Bilawal condemned terror incident at the Loralai and expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyred.

Bilawal said that there are no second opinion on the fact that terrorists are enemies of Pakistan hence actions also be taken against their supporters and facilitators.

The PPP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take a U-turn on his stance on terrorists.