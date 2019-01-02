Naughty Boy is Pakistani at heart

LONDON: Superstar producer, songwriter and artist Naughty Boy says he’s a proud Pakistani and loves Pakistan but he wanted focus on his music first, not on his ethnicity or religion, and therefore decided to be known as ‘Naughty Boy’ when entering the western music industry.

Naughty Boy’s real name is Shahid Khan and he’s most probably the only British Pakistani who has worked with mainstream artists at the level and scale where no other Pakistani producer has been able to do. Born to Pakistani parents in Watford, just outside of London, Naughty Boy is now 30 years old and has worked with global superstars such as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Rihanna, Tinie Tempah, Bastille, and UK X Factor winners Rak Su, who he performed with at last year’s final of the show.

His latest track “Bungee Jumping” sees him teaming up with his long-time collaborator, multi-platinum selling artist Emeli Sandé, and Pakistani musical icon, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Naughty Boy invited The News/Geo to his family home and for the first time opened his heart about Pakistan and how deeply he cares for the country of his origin.

He said: “I am a proud Pakistani. I tell the world that I am from Pakistan. People tell me if I am from London but I tell the world that I am originally from Pakistan. I am nothing without my Pakistani identity and heritage. Having Pakistani identity is important to me and I tell the world about that though my music, mind and heart. I will never forget my roots.”

When asked about the background of ‘Naughty Boy’ and why not Shahid Khan, he explained that before starting out in music he came to the conclusion that he needed an English, cheeky name to break grounds in the music industry on the style of super heroes.

He explained the background of ‘Naughty Boy’ in his own interesting way. “First I would like to stress that I am not a naughty boy! When I was young, I used to wonder what my name would be when I start my music career. I thought about the names of super heroes and thought about the word ‘boy’. The word naughty is very English, British and cheeky. I thought ‘Naughty Boy’ would be a good name because I wanted my music to be more famous than me, I wanted my music to be known first than my origin, race or religion. I thought that I will make my name first and after that I will celebrate my Pakistani heritage. I am a very proud Pakistani and I celebrate that.”