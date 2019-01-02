New Year resolves: Imran vows to fight four evils

ISLAMABAD: With the dawn of a new year, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday resolved to battle poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption in the country in 2019.

In a tweet on Jan 1, he declared that his government would wage jihad against the four ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption. He wrote on optimistic note, “InshaAllah 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era”.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi shared his best wishes for citizens and prayed that the new year would bring success and prosperity to the people and the country. “May Allah grant you and your families success and happiness this year. I also pray that Pakistan continues on its path to progress so that [it] can be rid of poverty, hardship and unemployment,” he said in a tweet.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also congratulated the nation on the New Year and said that the New Year would prove to be a bright step towards new Pakistan. Fawad claimed the nation achieved its political destination under the leadership of Imran Khan last year and this year, it would achieve its economic destination and added the nation would head toward economic stability with a speedy pace in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government will provide all possible assistance for restoration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and converting it into a profitable institution.

He said that national institutions were ruined by maladministration, corruption and selfishness of concern in past. The common man and tax-payers have to bear its burden constantly. Chairing a briefing on PIA here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Tuesday he reminded that the PIA being national flag career is source of recognition of the country across the world.

The briefing was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar and Chairman PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and senior officials were also present in the briefing.

The PIA chairman briefed about ongoing efforts to steer the airlines out of difficulties and reforms programme to make the airlines as vibrant and profitable institution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to evolve a comprehensive business plan to revive PIA as a profitable institution. The premier said the national flag carrier was made a liability due to mismanagement and corruption for which tax payers had to share the burden.

Expressing satisfaction over the sitting PIA administration, Imran Khan asked the chairman to evolve a comprehensive strategy to overcome losses being faced by the national flag carrier.

PIA Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik told the participants that total deficit of the airline stands at Rs414.3 billion. He said that the efforts are afoot to eliminate corruption from the national airlines. He briefed about three-month and long term plans for improving the service of the airlines.

The PIA is facing a deficit of Rs500 million on seven international routes in addition to loss on domestic routes. It was told that 194 ghost employees, 73 cabin crew members and seven pilots have been removed on the basis of fake degrees.