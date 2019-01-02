1,779 POs held in 2018

SARGODHA: The district police arrested 1,779 proclaimed offenders, recovered 1,270 kilograms narcotics and 52,265 bottles of liquor in 2018. Reviewing annual performance of the police squads deputed at the entry and exit points of the district, DPO Hassan Raza Khan said that during the operation against the anti-social elements, the police squads had recovered 92 kilograms heroin, 190 kilograms opium, 988 kilograms hashish along with 52,265 bottles of liquor and seized 38 distilleries from 2,120 accused.

He said that the police teams had arrested a total 1,779 proclaimed offenders among which 108 were involved in murder, 66 in robbery, 287 in theft-cum-robbery and four in robbery-cum-murder cases.

During general checking at all the exit, entrance points and interchanges, the police had also arrested 2,204 criminals and recovered 126 Kalashnikovs, 1,344 pistols, 445 guns, 182 rifles, 13 carbines, 100 revolvers,

five hand grenades along with 83,751 bullets and cartridges from them. The police had arrested a total 4,324 accused, including 1,779 proclaimed offenders, and registered cases against them.