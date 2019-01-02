close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Two children die in accident

Peshawar

January 2, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Two minor children were killed in a road accident at Chowk Kumharanwala on Tuesday.

Ghulam Mustafa, his wife Rukhsana and their children three-year-old Sorat Bibi and one-and-a-half-year-old Sonia Parveen were on their way when a tractor-trolley hit their bike. As a result, both children died on the spot.

MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured at Chak 81-EB on Tuesday. Accused Tajammul and Muzammil allegedly shot at and injured Muhammad Ashraf. As a result, h was injured.

