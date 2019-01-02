Two youth commit suicide

BANNU: Two youth committed suicide in different areas in the district on Tuesday, police officials said.

They said that Assadullah, 20, allegedly shot himself dead in Nairmir area in the limits of Hovaid Police Station for unknown reasons.

The second incident happened in the limits of Cantonment Police Station where Fahad Ali killed himself by gunshot in Bara Sheikhan area. The police officials said they were investigating both the cases.