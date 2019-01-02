Crackdown on energy drinks begins

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday kicked off crackdown against ‘energy drinks’ after completing eight months business adjustment time. The PFA teams have visited general stores, marts, pan shops, cafes, restaurants and many other food points in markets across Punjab.

Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” for caffeinated drinks that usually manufactured with the help of pharmaceutical ingredients but selling in the market in the name of energy drinks. In this regard, PFA had given instructions to them in April 2018 like to mention “Highly Caffeinated Drink” and remove word “Energy” on their labels.

sPFA also restricted them to write warning label in Urdu and English language along with to ensure caffeine level less than 200ppm. He said the excessive quantity of caffeine in drinks cause blood pressure, insomnia, cardiac arrest, obesity, hypertension, borne and other diseases.