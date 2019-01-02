Zero gas pressure makes people suffer in Pindi’s cold weather

Rawalpindi: The pressure of gas in several localities of city and cantonments areas remained low to zero causing great problems and hardships for the people on Tuesday.

With the weather getting very cold, the people tried to lit heaters and burn their stoves, however, they failed to warm up themselves with fire heat because the gas pressure remained zero. Besides shivering in cold, the people failed to prepare their breakfast, cook their meals due to non supply of gas in their respective areas.

According to people, the pressure remained below zero because even compressor and other gas appliances failed to work which could have provided relief to them. Many people utilise the services of gas cylinder to prepare meals and warm up themselves. A good number of people also opted the facility of fire woods which are being sold at very high prices.

Owing to this situation, the people expressed anger and anguish over the failure of SNGPL to improve the situation of gas supply which condition has deteriorated over the years particularly in winter season. The authorities and high officials related to SNGPL make tall claims of enforcing measures to improve the gas supply, however, all their pledges and assurances prove empty and void when the problem of zero gas pressure occurs in winter, the people denounced.

Similarly, the residents decried that despite being deprive of this facility in winter, the SNGPL claim huge amounts through highly inflated bills but the related minister, managing directors and other high officials remain indifferent instead of taking notice and initiating action against the concerned officials of the gas department, they alleged.

The people have strongly appealed to Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to issue special directives to the concerned minister for taking rapid steps for improve gas supply in Rawalpindi without further delay.

Moreover, the people also hoped that because of failing to provide gas supply in Rawalpindi during the winter season, the SNPL authorities would not issue inflated gas bills to consumers during the winter months.

Referring to recent action taken by Prime Minister, Imran Khan who dissolved Board of Directors of SNGPL, the people of different areas stated despite notice taken by the premier no improvement in gas supply has been witnessed and the people are forced to suffer badly.