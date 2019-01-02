A new year

As the world rings in 2019 with much enthusiasm and celebration, there are a lot of issues that need our thoughts and attention. At present, Pakistan is facing numerous challenges on all fronts. Although the government is responsible for the affairs of the state, we, the citizens, too need to take responsibility for our actions on an individual level.

This requires self-reflection and acceptance on our part. The change that we seek in society must come from within. Putting in a little more effort in being kind, emphatic, less judgmental and more helpful towards our fellow human beings is where the actual change lies. Once our behaviour and conduct begins to resonate with core ethical values, the world will become a better place for all its inhabitants.

Engr Mashal Riaz

Islamabad