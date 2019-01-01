Ashfaq-led body gets control of PFF

KARACHI: The control of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was on Monday given to the newly-elected office bearers as per orders of the Supreme Court.

From Tuesday (today), Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF will be handling football affairs in the country.

“Yes, the control was handed over to the special attorney of the new body Sharafat Bukhari in totality today,” an official of the FIFA-recognised PFF told this correspondent.

The newly-elected PFF legal consultant Chaudhry Zulfiqar told The News that they got physical possession of the PFF headquarters besides taking over control of vehicles.

“But on day to day basis we will get from them possession of the financial and other important records,” Zulfiqar said.

Ashfaq was elected as the PFF chief in the Supreme Court-ordered elections of the PFF held at Islamabad on December 12.

Ashfaq-led PFF had constituted a four-member committee to take over control of the federation. But on the demand of the FIFA-recognised PFF, Ashfaq had to nominate Sharafat Bukhari, secretary of Islamabad Football Association (IFA), as attorney for taking over control.

Ashfaq has vowed that he would soon take charge and would give sufficient time to his office.

“I promise you that I will give enough time to football. I love the game and want it to grow smoothly,” said Ashfaq, the brother-in-law of the newly-elected PFF vice-president Zahir Shah.

He said that soon a meeting would be convened to make some important decisions with consensus. “Forget that we are two groups. Malik Amir Dogar is our brother and we are one and will make tireless efforts for the development of the game,” Ashfaq said.

When asked about Asian Football Confederation (AFC) turning down his request for sending a fact-finding delegation to Pakistan, he said that it was really the case. “But it’s just the start. I would even go to meet FIFA president if I had to do that. We will try our best to convince FIFA and AFC,” said Ashfaq, who remained head of the District Football Association (DFA) Peshawar for seven years.

He said that the elections were held by the Supreme Court. “The law of the land prevails over everything,” he said.

The newly-elected body also took control of the Premier League being held in Karachi. Nasir Karim, the ExCo member of the new PFF from Sindh, announced this in a press briefing here on Monday.

“The remaining matches of the league will be held under the control of the new management of the PFF,” Nasir said.

He also disclosed that the remaining matches would be held at the KMC Stadium and KPT Stadium.

The 14-team event will conclude on January 13. Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA), which was working under FIFA-recognised PFF, has decided to stay away from the remaining league. “We respect the courts but also cannot go against the FIFA and AFC. We will not be part of the league any more. FIFA and AFC have categorically rejected the new body and we cannot work with it,” a senior official of PFRA, working under the FIFA-recognised PFF, told this correspondent.

A coordinator of the new body told this correspondent that they had made arrangements for match commissioners and referees for the remaining part of the league. “We are also making efforts to convince people to come see the games. I hope there will be a good crowd at the closing,” the coordinator said.

FIFA and AFC still recognise Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF. FIFA has given it time until March 2020 with the instructions to revise its constitution and hold fresh elections.

The development of new office bearers taking control of PFF has stopped Pakistan’s participation in international events.

“We can confirm that on 4 December 2018 FIFA has sent a letter to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) stating that the Order issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 14 November 2018 seems to be incompatible with the decision taken by the FIFA Member Associations Committee on 26 September 2018,” FIFA has said.

“FIFA has reminded the PFF about the FIFA Statutes (particularly article 14 par. 1 let I and article 19 par 1) according to which member associations are obliged to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Therefore should elections at the PFF take place on a date that is imposed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, this would be considered undue influence in the sense of the FIFA Statutes. Consequently the matter would then be presented to the relevant FIFA bodies for consideration and possible action, which may include the suspension of the PFF,” FIFA said.