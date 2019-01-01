IHC reserves verdict on Shahbaz’s appointment as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved a verdict on the appointment of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

The lawyer of the petitioner argued that appointing Shahbaz as chairman of PAC is like ridiculing the Constitution, thus IHC should dismiss the opposition leader of the National Assembly from the top post of PAC.

Appointing corruption-suspect Shahbaz as PAC chairman would influence the inquiry, the petitioner’s counsel asserted, while mentioning that issuing production order for the PML-N president for attending National Assembly session, was also against the law of the NAB.

The PML-N leader is currently under the custody of the NAB in connection with corruption cases.