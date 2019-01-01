close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

PTI leader says Imran to steer country out of crises

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial Secretary Information and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Imran Khattak said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the government was taking measures to provide relief to the people. He said the days of those, who had looted the national wealth, had been numbered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar