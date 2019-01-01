PTI leader says Imran to steer country out of crises

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial Secretary Information and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Imran Khattak said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the government was taking measures to provide relief to the people. He said the days of those, who had looted the national wealth, had been numbered.