Forensic lab disposes of 65,439 cases in one year

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud has appreciated the performance of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Peshawar.

According to a Police Department handout, the IGP said the laboratory has disposed of around 65,439 cases during the current year and sent it to the respective districts. There is no pendency at the FSL.

It may be recalled that efforts are going on to make the laboratory state-of-the-art. All available resources are being utilized for that.

An official website www.kpfsl.gov.pk has been launched to streamline the working of various disciplines of the laboratory. The Standard Operating Procedures for operating the equipment, training of experts, forensic examination and compiling of the forensic reports are there.

The website contains details of various labs, forensic services available, SOPs for identification, collection and packing of physical and circumstantial evidence and show status/date of dispatch of forensic reports.

The website not only shows the status of the forensic reports but also indicates those responsible for the delay in submission or exhibits to the FSL or delay by the forensic experts in conducting the test/examination.

Likewise, international standards of investigation are being followed in the laboratory.

Moreover, the modern method is being adopted to preserve the crime scene and all staff of the laboratory are well committed and performing its duties with due professional zeal.

The handout said the Gilgit-Baltistan police, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Narcotics, Excise and Customs departments are availing the services of this laboratory.

The FSL has been bifurcated into the chemical section for Arms, Document section and photography. DNA, Toxicology and forensic medicine department are functioning at the Khyber Medical College Peshawar.

Likewise, crime scene units have been established in eight districts of the province and crime scene expert investigators have been provided to it.

The FSL is the backbone of the police investigation which is playing a pivotal role in an increasing trust of the courts on police performance.

The establishment of first-ever explosive testing lab and digital and audiovisual lab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FSL has also been approved.

These labs will assist the investigation agencies in working out heinous cases i-e terrorism, extortion, dacoity, murder, etc.

The Forensic Science Laboratory has been bifurcated into two sections i.e. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Finger Print Bureau (FPB) where comprehensive analysis and inspections of various reports are being carried out as per professional requirements.

Police claim crimes went down during 2018: The Capital City Police officials have said the terrorist incidents in Peshawar during 2018 reduced by 57 per cent and the target killings declined by 50 per cent if compared with the year 2017.

“Apart from the significant decline in the incidents of Terrorism and target killing, the overall crime situation improved if compared with the past years. Police have arrested over 5500 criminals involved in different crimes during the year,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

The CCPO said the targeted killing reduced from 10 last year to 5 during the current year while kidnapping dropped from 12 to 4. Besides, the overall murders in the city dropped from 414 last year to 386 this year.

The overall statistics said the incidents of street crimes, snatching and robberies also recorded a 3pc decline.

“ Police during actions against terrorists recovered one suicide jacket, 70 kgs of explosives, 34 hand grenades, 4 rocket launcher and 18 rocket shells in different actions against the terrorist,” said Qazi Jamil.

He added the force also recovered 974 AK 47, 443 rifles, 81p shotguns, 5000 pistols and over 600,000 rounds of different bore during actions.

The city police chief said the police busted 121 different rings involved in crimes and arrested 334 of their members in different actions.

A special campaign was also launched against drug dealers and smugglers during which 341 people were arrested and 20 kgs of ice drug and several kgs of heroin and hashish were recovered.

The CCPO said 45 policemen were dismissed from services on charges of corruption and misuse of power while over 300 were awarded other kind of punishments.

He said a number of officers and juniors were rewarded with cash and certificates for performing well.