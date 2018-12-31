close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
Who leaves caravan will become Nisar, says Iqbal

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that his party leaders didn’t get any National Reconciliation Order (NRO) but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan did.

The PML-N leader was addressing a ceremony in Narowal, where he said that it seems the Prime Minister is still scaring the opposition.

He said, “He who remains in the party will continue to earn respect. He who leaves the caravan will become Chaudhry Nisar.”

“If the entire opposition is sent to jail, even then the government cannot function,” he said.

“Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed have been loud speakers of every party in power,” said Iqbal while criticising the two federal ministers.

