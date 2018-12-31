‘PPP striving to sabotage JIT, conceal corruption’

SUKKUR: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said the PPP lawmakers are trying to sabotage the JIT report to conceal their corruption and embezzlement through creating doubts about the report.

Talking to the media persons at the Circuit House Sukkur, the Sindh governor said he has no information about the proposal of governor’s rule in the province, however, the PPP lawmakers deliberately spreading fake news to create chaos among the people. He also claimed the PPP leadership are trying to mislead the people instead of facing the consequences of their alleged corruption.

Imran Ismail said the PPP leaders now are imagining themselves in jail and it is their wish that the governor’s rule be imposed in Sindh so they could claim another political martyrdom. He said the criticism on the JIT report is not justified and the PTI government could not be blackmailed by staging protest because his party is committed to continue the anti-graft drive and would manage to across the board accountability.

The governor Sindh said the PTI did not register a single case against any opposition member, however, these were the old charges which have been probed by the JIT. He said the JIT was an open source, raising questions over the transparency in most of the Sindh government’s projects.