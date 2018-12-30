close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Man, son among three found dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

SIALKOT: Three people, including a man and his son, were strangled by unknown accused.

The bodies of Niaz Ahmed, his son Ahmed Niaz and their driver Muhammad Faiz were found from a car near Dharamkot Chowk on Friday night. It is learnt that the killed persons were leather traders who belonged to Kasur district. The police on the report of Muhammad Ilyas, the brother of Niaz Ahmed, have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation after taking two persons in custody.

FOUR DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers from different localities and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Khalid with 1.21kg opium, Shahid from Kotli Bhutta village with 1.11kg hashish, Omer from Kharota Syedan village with 1.16kg hashish and Azam from Masjid Mor with 1.28kg hashish. The police have registered cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar