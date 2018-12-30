close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Essa Lab B clinch Karachi TT championship title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

KARACHI: Essa Lab B defeated Islamia A 3-0 to win the men’s team event title of the Karachi Table Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Mohsin Sarwar defeated Usman Ahmed 3-0 with the set scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 to enable Essa Lab B to take lead.

In the second game, Atta Abbas edged past Aahil Shah 3-0 with the set scores of 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to make it 2-0.

In the third game, Hasnain Verani beat Bilal Tariq 11-7, 11-3, 1-12, 11-5.

Furqan Patel, Saim Adnan, Hamza Godil and Mohammad Ali qualified for men’s singles semi-finals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports