Essa Lab B clinch Karachi TT championship title

KARACHI: Essa Lab B defeated Islamia A 3-0 to win the men’s team event title of the Karachi Table Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Mohsin Sarwar defeated Usman Ahmed 3-0 with the set scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 to enable Essa Lab B to take lead.

In the second game, Atta Abbas edged past Aahil Shah 3-0 with the set scores of 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to make it 2-0.

In the third game, Hasnain Verani beat Bilal Tariq 11-7, 11-3, 1-12, 11-5.

Furqan Patel, Saim Adnan, Hamza Godil and Mohammad Ali qualified for men’s singles semi-finals.