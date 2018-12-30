Essa Lab B clinch Karachi TT championship title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Essa Lab B defeated Islamia A 3-0 to win the men’s team event title of the Karachi Table Tennis Championship here on Saturday.
Mohsin Sarwar defeated Usman Ahmed 3-0 with the set scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-8 to enable Essa Lab B to take lead.
In the second game, Atta Abbas edged past Aahil Shah 3-0 with the set scores of 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to make it 2-0.
In the third game, Hasnain Verani beat Bilal Tariq 11-7, 11-3, 1-12, 11-5.
Furqan Patel, Saim Adnan, Hamza Godil and Mohammad Ali qualified for men’s singles semi-finals.
