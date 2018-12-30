Eleven years ago

The 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed last Thursday (December 27). Benazir was the epitome of resistance, courage and political wisdom. She was Pakistan’s first woman to become PM. She introduced various people-friendly policies and programmes to turn Pakistan into a genuine welfare state.

She was assassinated in a gun attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007. A congregation was organised by the PPP in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Benazir will always be remembered by Pakistanis.

Sonia Najam Shaikh

Sukku