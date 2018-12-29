German IS woman let ‘slave’ girl, 5, die of thirst

BERLIN: German prosecutors on Friday announced war crimes charges against a female member of the Islamic State group who let a five-year-old girl die of thirst in the scorching sun. While living in then IS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, the 27-year-old German citizen identified only as Jennifer W. and her husband had purchased the child as a household "slave" in 2015, said prosecutors. "After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die of thirst in the scorching heat," they said in a statement. "The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl." The federal prosecutors said they had laid the charges of war crimes, murder and weapons offences back on December 14 in a Munich court that deals with state security and terrorism cases.