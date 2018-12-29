Apna Ghar Project to materialise dreams: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is full of determination and courage adding that excess of problems or lack of necessary resources cannot hinder its passion for public service. Apna Ghar Project will materialise the dreams of people who do not have their own residences.

Talking to Provincial Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed at his office, the chief minister said Punjab Inter-Department Committee was active for the completion of Apna Ghar Project and added that this committee would ensure identification of suitable places for construction of houses as well as provision of soft loans. More areas would be included in Apna Ghar Project after initial identification of three cities in the first phase.

Meanwhile, an authority is being established for provision of clean drinking water to every citizen and identification of suitable places has also been completed for the establishment of filtration plants, he added. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the PTI government would fulfil its commitment of Apna Ghar Project. Political situation as well as different matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

task force: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a Punjab Task Force for Housing has been established for Apna Ghar Scheme. According to an official announcement, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar has been appointed as the chairman of the 20-member task force.

adviser: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial adviser Muhammad Akram Chaudhry met with the people coming from different districts of the province for the solution of their problems. He attentively listened to every visitor at the meeting room of CM Office and directed the officials concerned for the solution of the problem. Talking on the occasion, Akram Ch said Punjab was lucky to have been blessed with a benevolent chief minister who fully understood the difficulties of the people. We have come to power to solve the people's problems and every effort will be made in this regard. The problems of the people will be treated as our own, he added.