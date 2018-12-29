The 8th Annual Convocation of KASBIT was held on 23rd December 2018, at Expo Center, Karachi.

karachi: Degrees were conferred upon successful graduates of KASBIT, and Gold medals & merit certificates were awarded to the meritorious students in recognition of their remarkable performance. Mr. Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari, a well-known figure in the corporate circle, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Respected CEO of KASBIT, Mr. Mubashir Ali Shah Bukhari also graced the event and inspired the graduates with his eloquent speech. Besides, Chancellor of KASBIT, Mr. Arif Ali Shah Bukhari’s presence was a great source of encouragement as he not only motivated the fresh graduates but also reminded them of the fact that were the real future of Pakistan. He also highlighted the significance of acquiring Quality Education that should be the basic right of every Pakistani. He also opined that the graduates need to join hands and work together for the betterment of the country. The Director, KASBIT, Syed Karamatullah Hussaini and Registrar, KASBIT, Mr. Umar Farooq also spoke on the occasion giving invaluable advice to the graduates as well as expressed their views on the significance of the Convocation 2018.

Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology has indeed emerged as a symbol of quality education and fresh graduates of KASBIT are willing to contribute significantly to the success of Pakistan with their skill and determination.***