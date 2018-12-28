Child safety rules unveiled in UAE

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled new child safety rules and regulations to further protect the welfare of children in the emirates.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum issued the cabinet decision No (52) of 2018 on the executive regulations of Federal Law No (3) of 2016 regarding the rights of the child, also known as ‘Wadeema’s Law’, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The regulations include 23 articles, including the conditions for the employment of children, prohibited placed, procedures for reporting violations of children’s rights in educational institutions, the terms of reference of the Child Protection Unit, conditions of child protection specialists, preventive measures, protection measures, foster family’s conditions and obligations.

The UAE gives top priority to children’s care and development. At the federal level, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Community Development undertake protection of children.

According to the regulations, the Ministry of Community Development shall also prepare a database of those convicted of committing crimes against the child. The competent authorities shall provide the ministry with the data of those convicted of crimes against the child according to the forms prepared by the ministry for this purpose. Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation in Abu Dhabi and Auqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai support the federal entities in ensuring the well-being of minors.