Maryam, grandmother, party leaders meet Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, along with her grandmother and several Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to meet the disgraced ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

PML-N leaders, including leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir and former speaker Punjab PA Rana Iqbal and others also arrived at the prison to meet their quaid. Nawaz Sharif was awarded seven years jail term in a corruption reference and allotted prisoner number 4470 at Kot Lakhpat jail.

While talking to reporters outside the jail, PML-N leaders termed the ongoing accountability process biased and targeted. They also said a bail application would be moved soon with the hope to secure bail for Nawaz Sharif at the earliest.

To a question about possible in-house change through joint political efforts, Ahsan Iqbal said they did not want to topple the PTI government and wanted to give it sufficient time so that the PTI did not shift its failures to others. He said the PML-N was in contact with other parties, but did not want to let PTI to benefit from the situation. “We want to expose them completely,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership. He said Imran Khan used to allege that the Sharif family had hidden Rs300b abroad and added that corruption of even one billion rupees could not be identified in verdicts.