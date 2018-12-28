Search operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Racecourse police circle along with CTD and Rangers conducted search operations in the areas of Racecourse circle. The objective behind the operations was to inculcate feeling of security amongst the residents. The identity of the people not possessing CNICs was checked through biometric machine.
