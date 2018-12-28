close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Search operation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

LAHORE: Racecourse police circle along with CTD and Rangers conducted search operations in the areas of Racecourse circle. The objective behind the operations was to inculcate feeling of security amongst the residents. The identity of the people not possessing CNICs was checked through biometric machine.

