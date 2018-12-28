close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
A
APP
December 28, 2018

5 women die as van falls into river in Chilas

ISLAMABAD: Five women including a girl were killed and four other people injured when a van skidded off the road due to snow and fell into Indus River near Goner (Chillas) in Diamer on Thursday, police said. The van was on its way from Gilgit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Three bodies have been recovered from the river while search for two others is underway. The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital in Chilas.

