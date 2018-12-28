PBF plans joint training with Iran, Jordan boxers

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans joint training sessions for its leading boxers with Iran and Jordan ahead of the Olympic qualifiers which are not yet confirmed as International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to initiate inquiry into AIBA affairs.

“We have already negotiated the matter with these two nations and they have agreed,” PBF secretary general Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interview on Thursday.

“Our plan is to host them. They both are also ready to host us. Once boxing’s Olympic status becomes clear we will go ahead with our plan regarding joint training for the qualifiers which most probably will be held next year in spring,” Nasir said.

Pakistan last featured in 2004 Athens Olympics boxing event. Keeping in view the failure of national boxers in this year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, the PBF wants to form a formidable lot for the qualifiers this time. “We have a few good boys who can qualify for Olympics,” Nasir said. “But we need to provide tough training to them both at home and abroad,” he added.

“We will now go ahead with a planned approach in 2019 so that boxing could be revived,” said Nasir, who recently retired from Army.He said that major decisions regarding boxing development had been taken and had been ratified by the general council. “The other day we told the general council about these things. The house gave us the go-ahead,” Nasir said.

He said that next year a boxing league on the pattern of World Series of Boxing (WSB) would be initiated. He added that Strawberry Sports Management would likely conduct the event. “The league will strengthen boxing in the country,” he said.

Nasir said that they had planned to focus on youth development. “Next year we plan to hold an inter-club national youth championship and national youth championship. We also plan to hold a couple of such events for juniors. Moreover, we also intend to hold National Championship for seniors in February and March 2019, which will be conducted by Army either in Islamabad or Rawalpindi,” Nasir said.

“Elite national ranking and inter-departmental tournaments will also be organised. It will be an action-packed year and hopefully we will find competitive boxers through these events for future national duty,” the official said.

He said the federation had decided to compile a data-base which would carry all the requisite information about every boxing matter, including records. “We have asked all our units to send us data by the end of January regarding boxers, coaches, clubs and other things,” Nasir said.

He said that a coaches commission had been formed which would have representation from the provinces and the departments. He said that the PBF general secretary would be part of the commission which would work independently.“Effort will be made to ensure transparency in selection process which is the key to success,” Nasir said.