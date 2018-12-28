CITY PULSE: Pani Hai Zindagi

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ from December 29 to January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Talk on Qawwali

Writer and cultural commentator Ally Adnan will deliver a talk on the history, art and performance of Qawwali at 4pm on January 3 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. The talk, which is a part of the AKU’s special lecture series, will be followed by a performance by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal & party. Call 0333-3508535 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Louise en hiver

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Louise en hiver’ at 6:30pm on January 15. The film is about an old lady who finds herself stranded at a seaside resort after the last train of the holiday season has left the station. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Djamilia

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Djamilia’ at 6:30pm on January 22. Set in Kyrgyzstan, the film is based on the search for Djamilia, the titular young woman in Chingiz Aitmatov’s novella who rebels against the rules of Kyrgyz society. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

The Glory of the Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting David Chalmers Alesworth’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Glory of the Garden’ until January 3. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Dyed in the Wool

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saddam Khan Murad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Dyed in the Wool’ until January 2. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Synthetic Forms

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazher Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ until December 31. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.