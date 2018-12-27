close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
AFP
December 27, 2018

Argentine woman rescued 32 years after kidnapping

World

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine woman kidnapped 32 years ago as a teenager has been found alive and well in Bolivia following a joint investigation between the two countries, Argentine police said Wednesday.

Now 45, the woman was the victim of human trafficking at just 13 years old, police said. Bolivian officers had been gathering evidence on the woman´s whereabouts for several months at the behest of their Argentine counterparts.

