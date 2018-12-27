Free hand to law enforcers didn’t work: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that granting free hand to law enforcement agencies did not work as he directed the police authorities to nab the killers of MQM-Pakistan leader Ali Raza Abidi.

The law enforcement authorities informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi and Quaidabad blast appeared to be part of the same chain of events.

The chief minister called the high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the aftermath of the killing of Abidi. Shah expressed his reservations over six terror incidents in six weeks in the metropolis.

"The terrorists are getting united and we are hiding away from them. This is a deplorable situation," he said in the meeting.

"We have given free hand to the law enforcement authorities for improved law and order situation but we aren’t getting desired results," he said.

The DIG South assured the chief minister that the police will arrest Abidi's killers soon.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah informed the participants of the meeting that work is underway for the implementation of the safe city project.

"Work is underway on setting up trackers on the motorcycles," he said.

Meanwhile, the sources privy to the developments has informed that the authorities have received forensic reports on the murder.

The reports said that the weapon used in Abidi's murder was also used for Ihtesham's killing in Liaquatabad on December 10.

The police has started investigations on Ihtesham's killing after finding the similarity with the late incident.