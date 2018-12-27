Christmas Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: Seven Yasoob Plate races and a Christmas Cup are the features of the day at the Lahore Race Club on Thursday.

The cup race has around a dozen participants of the age of two years who will run for a 1200 metres distance. All the participants of the race are of English breed which will determine the future star of the racecourse.

Races details: First race win Public Fancy, place Moazzam Prince and fluke Green One and other participants Mohni Queen, Gohar Prince, Bholi Bhali, Hyper Trapper, Neel Kanwal, Asim Prince, Nevada, Baa Asool, Royal Performer, Bet of The Day, Start Me Up, Zil Prince, Meri Sahiba, Ramak Queen and Fakhta.

Second race for win Sarai Norang, place Golden Apple and fluke Khan Jee and other participants Ok Dear, Turab Prince, Baa Wafa, King Queen, Music Boy, Marshal, Afzaal Choice, Amir’s Love, Queen Esmeralda, Butt The Great and Conflict Zone

Third race for win Town Girl, place Gondal Prince and fluke Big Faith and other participants Thrill N Chill, Sahib, Malik’s Love, Jabbar Prince, Banjo, Abdullah Choice, Sublime, Helena, Salam-e-Dera and Toronto.

The fourth is the Christmas Cup for a 2 years old fillies and equines comprising, Waritis, Lucky Barbrow, Dream Secret, Lorenzo, Legacy, Missing My Love, Osiris, Magical Breeze, Madhuri Dixit, Royal Ransom, Sea Horse and Cameo.

Fifth race for win Nadan, place Timboa and fluke Four Chaar Her and other participants Abdullah Princess, Sinner, Big Foot, Multan One, Montreal

Sixth race for win Kastoori, place Miss Ravi Road and fluke Punjabi Style and other participants Moon Soon, Mighty Punkit, Silent Warrior, Golra Pride, Natalia, Tim Cat, Samad Prince, Pitara Karam and Victory Free

Seventh race for win Anmol One, place Chola Sain and fluke Fancy Boy and other participants Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Punjabi Rawaj, Gambler Boy, Truement, Golden Pound, Nabeel Choice, Gollo Prince, Khan Jan, Dil De Ruba, Safdar Princess and Almas Choice.

Eighth race for win Mozrat, place Dance of Life and fluke Babbu Prince and other participants Ubbi, Aya Darwaish, Red Boy, Bano, Lovey Dovey, Desert Gold, Sohna Lal, Good Action, Free My Heart, Maria and Sonay KI Chirya.