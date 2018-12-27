Lok Virsa session on extinct musical instruments today

Islamabad : The Lok Virsa will hold its fortnightly scholarly session, Mazakra, to discuss 'Endangered and Extinct Musical Instruments of Pakistan' today (Thursday) on its premises.

The organsiers said the event would highlight details of the extinct and the endangered instruments through discussion and visuals.

They also said there would also be discussion on the threats, challenges, opportunities and possible revival of such instruments through an open and interactive discussion.

The organisers said some extinct instruments included Vichatar Veena, Sur Bahar, Israaj, Pakhawaj, Chung, Jaltarang, and Dilruba, while some dying musical instruments were Sarangi, Israj, Tanpura, Sarinda, Alghoza, Sitar, Tabla, Narr Bait, Santoor and Borondo.

They said Director General at the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan Sheraz Haider would be the honorary guest speaker, who had worked at the offices of Federal Audit, Federal Works Audit, and Pakistan Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank. He is also a cultural historian, an ethno-musicologist, a dance critic and a playwright and remained an anchorperson for Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (1988-2008).

Mr Haider also produced a series of documentaries on the lost genre of light classical music of North India.

One of his video documentaries was screened at an international competition hosted by Japanese Television in 1999.

From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Haider hosted Pakistan Television’s longest running music daily live programme ‘Mayri Mouseeqi’, which featured live discussions on various thematic areas of film and non-film music.

The organisers asked the people to delve into the important discussion on the status of musical instruments and benefit from the wealth of knowledge shared by Haider.