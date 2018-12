Parveen Shakir, Munir Niazi remembered

LAHORE: Death anniversaries of two renowned poets, Parveen Shakir and Muni Niazi, were observed here on Wednesday. It was 24th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir, a literary figure died in a road accident in 1994. Munir Niazi, a Punjabi poet, breathed his last 12 years ago in 2006.