Calls at helpline to register HR violations increase to 15,500

Islamabad: The number of calls at Helpline 1099 to register human rights violations have witnessed an increase, reaching 15,500 from 4,000 per month, especially during last four months.

Ministry of Human Rights had introduced a round-the-clock toll free helpline to get public complaints about human rights violations and provide legal advice so as to provide relief to victims, their families and other vulnerable segments of societies.

Official sources on Wednesday said aims of the helpline was to promote a culture of mutual respect, tolerance, gender equality awareness of rights in an inclusive society. The Ministry recognises importance of campaigns to make every citizen aware of her or his rights. A number of awareness campaigns are already ongoing including on women’s rights to inheritance.