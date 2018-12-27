POL prices likely to be decreased

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Petroleum Oil Lubricants (POL) prices in Pakistan are expected to drop to record low this year after a decline in international market by $50.
Following this decline, petrol and diesel prices are likely to decline by Rs 4 in Pakistan. Oil edged up to $51 a barrel on Wednesday after reaching its lowest since June 2017 on perceptions that a price slide prompted by worries over the global economy had been overdone amid an OPEC-led effort to tighten supply.
Crude has been caught up in wider financial market weakness as the US government shutdown, higher US interest rates and the US-China trade dispute unnerved investors and exacerbated worries over global growth. Brent crude LCOc1, the global benchmark, was up 43 cents at $50.90. It earlier fell to $49.93, the lowest since July 2017, and posted a 6.2 percent slide in the previous session.
