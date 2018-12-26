CA security team likely to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A three to four members Cricket Australia (CA) security team is expected to visit Pakistan during the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to look into the prospects of playing at least two of the five-match One-Day Internationals in the cricket starved country.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that the CA is very much willing to make a first official trip to Pakistan in more than two decades.

“Yes, indications are very bright about Australia team’s plan to play a part of forthcoming One-Day series in Pakistan. They have planned to play at least two of the scheduled five matches in Pakistan. Rest is to be held in UAE,” the official said.

He said that the Australia security team is expected to visit Pakistan during the forthcoming PSL edition to gauge the option of playing part of series in Pakistan. “The team would look into the security measures for the PSL. These officials are to look into the arrangements to be made for boarding and lodging of players as well as arrangements for the international teams.”

The security officials are expected to visit Lahore as well as Karachi during the PSL engagements. “Realistically speaking CA wants to play part of the series in Pakistan. The security officials would also call on Australian High Commissioner who would be invited to watch the PSL matches. They would also meet Pakistan security experts and government officials to know as what kind of arrangements are there.”

The PSL will kick off from February 14, 2019 in UAE with action moving to Pakistan in early March. The five-match One-Day series will start from March 31. Pakistan has successfully hosted the PSL matches last years when Zimbabwe and West Indies teams also visited the country. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 for full series. Ever since the two team are seen playing at the neutral venue of UAE.

Most cricket nations have avoided touring Pakistan since 2009 when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.

The doors of international cricket are opening up since security situation in the country improved leaps and bounds in recent past. Over 50 international tennis players of repute were seen playing ITF Futures Circuit matches in Pakistan for continuous two years. Even reputed international squash players including world top 10 visited Pakistan for international tournaments and exhibition matches.