Community school teachers demand release of 16-month salaries

GHALLANAI: The teachers of various community schools of Fata Education Foundation asked the government and officials concerned to release their 16-month salaries.

Speaking at a press conference, teachers of over 60 community schools including Wisal Khan and others said that over 60 community schools were established in 2012-2015 under the international rescue committee project.

Wisal Khan said after the completion of the project, Fata Education Foundation had been running the community schools since 2016.

He said over 800 students were getting education at these schools. He added teachers and other staff of the schools had not received salaries for the last 16 months. He said the Fata Education Foundation had promised to regularise them, but it could not honour the pledges.

The teachers asked the government to regularise them and release their salaries immediately or else they would intensify the protest and also stage a sit-in in Islamabad.